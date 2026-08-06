SHARJAH, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Thirty-one organisations are taking part in the latest edition of Sharjah's Age-friendly Institutions Award, with the Sharjah Social Services Department conducting evaluation visits to assess compliance with standards aimed at improving services for older people.

The Quality and Age-friendly Healthcare Services Office, part of the department, is carrying out the field assessments to evaluate participating organisations' preparedness, compliance with the approved standards, and initiatives designed to improve the quality of life and overall experience of senior citizens.

The visits form part of the award's evaluation process, which assesses institutions' adoption of age-friendly care principles and their ability to provide inclusive environments that support the independence and wellbeing of older people.

Asma Al Khudari, Director of Quality and Age-friendly Healthcare Services, said the visits represent a key stage of the evaluation process, helping identify initiatives and best practices that support older people and improve service quality.

She said the award encourages organisations to develop services and environments that promote active participation, independence and social inclusion for senior citizens.