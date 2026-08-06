ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Eight Sleep, the global leader in sleep technology, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study how AI-powered sleep technology could provide a new approach to managing conditions like sleep apnoea.

The partnership will begin with a first-of-its-kind clinical study in Abu Dhabi that enables the connection of real-world data from Eight Sleep’s technology with Abu Dhabi’s population health data.

The initial study will focus on sleep apnoea, one of the most widespread and underdiagnosed sleep-related conditions globally. It will examine how smart bed technology, including real-time adjustments to body position, may help improve how the condition is managed.

During the 12-week study, Eight Sleep's technology will capture continuous sleep and physiological signals such as heart rate, breathing rate, movement, apnoea events, and positional data. Uniquely, once launched, this feature will be connected to Abu Dhabi’s intelligent health system, allowing researchers to analyse these signals alongside participants' real-time health data, including relevant clinical, genomic and lifestyle data, to identify patterns that may inform future treatment pathways and clinical research.

The study will be conducted by Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), an Abu Dhabi medical research hospital part of the PureHealth Group, and will operate with built-in oversight, governance, and data protection protocols.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said, “Quality sleep is one of the strongest foundations of long-term health, yet common sleep disorders like sleep apnoea can significantly undermine it, raising the risk of serious health conditions when left unmanaged.

"Our collaboration with Eight Sleep reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to the future of health: using data, research, and innovation to predict risk, intervene earlier, and improve outcomes. By generating real-world evidence from consumer sleep technology and integrating it with Abu Dhabi’s intelligent health system, we can help inform personalised care pathways for people with sleep apnoea and other related disorders affecting sleep.”

“Sleep is one of the most powerful signals of human health, yet it has historically been undermeasured and underutilised in medicine,” said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. “This partnership with the DoH is an important step toward making sleep a core pillar of preventive care.”

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of SSMC, said, "Clinical research plays a critical role in transforming promising innovations into evidence that can improve patient care. Through this collaboration, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is helping evaluate how emerging technologies can be rigorously assessed within real-world clinical settings to generate insights that inform future models of care."

While the initial study focuses on sleep apnoea, DoH and Eight Sleep plan to study how sleep, temperature regulation, and recovery affect other areas of health, such as menopause and cancer care. The findings are expected to help show how everyday consumer health devices can be used safely and responsibly within clinical care and prevention.