AJMAN, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Summer 2026, organised by the Ajman Government, has continued to exceed its participation targets, delivering 126 programmes and activities that attracted 3,106 participants, surpassing the target of 2,805 and achieving an overall success rate of 110.7 percent.

The programme featured a wide range of sporting, scientific, cultural, community, voluntary and recreational activities across boys' and girls' summer centres, scientific and cultural centres, community initiatives, programmes delivered by government and private entities, activities for People of Determination and recreational competitions.

Several programme tracks exceeded their targets, including community programmes with an achievement rate of 165 percent, the Scientific Summer Centre at 164 percent and voluntary and humanitarian initiatives at 141.5 percent.

The Boys' Summer Centre delivered five programmes benefiting 455 participants against a target of 450, with sports activities and swimming attracting the highest participation.

The Girls' Summer Centre organised 61 programmes and workshops during Life Skills Week, recording 787 participations and an achievement rate of 98.5 percent. The 7–12 age group accounted for the majority of participants.

The Scientific Summer Centre's 3D Printing programme attracted 41 participants against a target of 25, reflecting growing interest in digital manufacturing and emerging technologies.

The Cultural Summer Centre organised 16 cultural, heritage and artistic workshops and events, attracting 1,204 participations. Highlights included Sandooq Al Watan, which drew 600 participations, and the Teach Me, Grandfather programme, which attracted 253 participants.

Community programmes benefited 198 participants against a target of 120 through initiatives including Pasta of the Good-Hearted, An Outing with My Father Hamad, A Trip to the Aquatic Reserve and Draw with My Mum and Dad, bringing together senior citizens and children to strengthen family and community bonds.

Government and private entities delivered 27 programmes benefiting 1,149 participants, achieving 118.3 percent of the target. The programmes covered health, artificial intelligence, Emirati culture, civil defence, entrepreneurship, family awareness and leadership development.

Voluntary and humanitarian initiatives attracted 92 participants, exceeding their target with programmes including Nubrid Alayhim, Be an Impactful Volunteer and the Library of Benevolence initiative, promoting volunteerism and social responsibility.

The Sports Centre for People of Determination benefited 335 participants through specialised sporting and artistic programmes, while five recreational competitions resulted in 39 winners, with all activities achieving their planned targets.

Ahmed Al Raeesi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for Ajman Summer 2026, said the programme focuses on developing children's and young people's skills through educational, sporting, cultural and recreational activities in a safe and stimulating environment.

He said the strong turnout and the fact that several programmes exceeded their targets reflect the quality of the content and its alignment with participants' interests. He also praised the contributions of participating entities, organising teams, trainers and volunteers in ensuring the programme's success.