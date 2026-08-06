DUBAI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal Football Club and Emirates have today announced a long-term renewal of one of the longest-running and most recognisable partnerships in world sport.

The agreement will see Emirates continue as the Champion’s front-of-shirt, training kit and stadium naming rights partner through to 2033, extending what is already the Premier League's longest-running front-of-shirt partnership and marking the beginning of a new era in one of football's most enduring relationships.

Arsenal and Emirates first partnered in 2006 and have since built one of football's defining partnerships. Spanning the entire Emirates Stadium era, the relationship has evolved alongside the club – supporting Arsenal's ambitions, strengthening both organisations' global reach and creating new ways for supporters around the world to connect with Arsenal.

The renewal comes at a pivotal moment in the club's history following its recent Premier League title. The new agreement will build on many of the flagship initiatives that have defined the partnership, including the Emirates Cup, which brings world-class football to Emirates Stadium each summer, and Global Gooners, which gives supporters from around the world the opportunity to experience Arsenal in North London for the first time.

The next chapter of the partnership will begin this weekend as Arsenal welcome Borussia Dortmund to North London for the Emirates Cup, with a programme of anniversary activity celebrating more than two decades of shared history while looking ahead to the next chapter still to be written. Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, will attend alongside Arsenal senior leadership as part of the celebrations.

Richard Garlick, Arsenal Chief Executive, said, “Winning the Premier League is an incredibly proud moment in our club's history and one that belongs to everyone connected with Arsenal. Emirates has been an integral part of this success – standing alongside us throughout this journey and sharing in the defining moments, challenges and successes that have shaped our club over the past two decades.

"Winning the title gives us the opportunity to be more ambitious and build on where we are today. Our renewal reflects a shared belief in Arsenal's future and a shared determination to keep moving forward. The best partnerships, like the best teams, never stand still. Together, we'll continue to challenge and build on the strong foundations we have built together, with the confidence and ambition that our greatest achievements still lie ahead.”

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, “Over the last two decades, Emirates and Arsenal have built something that goes far beyond a traditional partnership, and one we are immensely proud of. We have grown alongside the club through changes of era and ambition, united by a shared goal of bringing people closer to what they love. In practice, that has meant reaching the millions who follow Arsenal across the Emirates network and beyond and creating experiences for them that neither of us could have done alone."