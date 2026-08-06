ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) launched the ‘Future Founders Market’, the first market organised by the Fund as part of its initiatives to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs by providing participants with a practical entrepreneurial experience through an integrated journey that begins with developing ideas and designing products, and extends to building brands, showcasing products to the public, and engaging directly with customers.

Aligning with the Fund’s continuous efforts to instil a culture of entrepreneurship among younger generations, the initiative enables participants to acquire practical skills in product development, understand market needs, and strengthen their capabilities in innovation, communication, and decision-making within an environment that mirrors real-world business practice. Through this experience, the initiative contributes to developing entrepreneurial capabilities while fostering a culture of innovation and initiative.

The ‘Future Founders Market’ serves as a practical extension of the Future Entrepreneur Programme 2026, enabling participants to apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired, test their ideas and products, and benefit from direct public interaction and feedback, helping them refine their projects while further strengthening their entrepreneurial capabilities.

The market embodies the concept of learning through experience by giving participants the opportunity to engage in every stage of the entrepreneurial journey within a real-world environment. This includes showcasing products, communicating their value, and engaging directly with customers, allowing participants to gain a deeper understanding of market needs and the importance of building meaningful relationships with their audiences.

The experience also helps develop self-confidence, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility qualities that are fundamental to building an entrepreneurial mindset.

Beyond supporting participants, the market serves as an interactive platform that brings together families, the wider community, and young entrepreneurial talent, fostering a culture that encourages innovative ideas and entrepreneurial initiative. It also gives visitors the opportunity to discover the participating projects and share valuable feedback that helps young entrepreneurs further develop their products.

The first stage of ‘Future Founders Market’ will take place at Bawadi Mall in Al Ain from 7th to 9th August 2026, from 16:00 to 22:00 The second stage will be held at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi from 14th to 18th August 2026, during the same hours.

The market will also feature interactive workshops and activities dedicated to families and the community.

Khalifa Fund invites members of the community to visit the market, discover the projects developed by participating young entrepreneurs, and support their entrepreneurial journeys.

The initiative also reinforces the role of families and the wider community in nurturing promising talent, fostering a culture of initiative and innovation, and developing the capabilities of the next generation of entrepreneurs.