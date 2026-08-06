DUBAI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Advantage Technology to strengthen collaboration in developing innovative digital solutions through the provision of a dedicated platform for managing virtual events and activities, while supporting workforce-focused initiatives and programmes under the Platform as a Service (PaaS) model.

The partnership supports Dubai’s vision of accelerating digital transformation, enhancing the quality of government services, and strengthening integration with private sector partners.

The MoU was signed on behalf of GDRFA Dubai by Colonel Omar Mattar Al Mazina, Assistant Director-General of the Labour Relations Regulation Sector, and on behalf of Advantage Technology by Faisal Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zarooni, Owner of the company.

The MoU aims to establish an institutional framework for cooperation between the two parties, encompassing the exchange of expertise and best practices, the development of digital services and solutions, and the launch of specialised initiatives and programmes focused on empowering the workforce, developing their capabilities, enhancing productivity, and fostering an institutional culture of engagement and innovation.

It also includes the organisation of virtual events and activities and the development of the supporting digital platforms, contributing to enhanced institutional performance, improved government service quality, and the establishment of a more agile and sustainable operating model.

Advantage Technology is a UAE-based company specialising in the innovation and development of technology solutions and serves as an incubator for artificial intelligence and emerging technology projects.

The company transforms innovative ideas into scalable digital platforms and products that support digital transformation while creating sustainable value for both the public and private sectors.

Colonel Omar Mattar Al Mazina said, "Strategic partnerships with the private sector represent a fundamental pillar in advancing the government ecosystem, as they create opportunities for knowledge exchange and the adoption of innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and strengthen future readiness. Guided by this approach, the Memorandum supports workforce-focused initiatives and programmes by empowering talent, fostering communication and engagement, and contributing to the creation of a more productive and sustainable work environment."

He added, "This partnership also enables GDRFA Dubai to leverage advanced technologies in developing more integrated and agile digital solutions that support the implementation of institutional initiatives and keep pace with future requirements, reinforcing a culture of innovation and strengthening the organisation’s readiness to continue delivering leading government services."

For his part, Faisal Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zarooni, Owner of Advantage Technology, said, "We are proud to collaborate with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai and look forward to leveraging our technical expertise to support the development of an advanced digital platform that aligns with the organisation’s aspirations while providing a reliable and flexible environment for managing virtual events. We believe this partnership will serve as a foundation for developing innovative technology solutions that create sustainable value for both parties and support Dubai’s vision for digital transformation and innovation."

The Memorandum reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to developing a more integrated operating ecosystem centred on workforce empowerment, the adoption of innovative digital solutions, and the strengthening of strategic partnerships that enhance institutional performance and reinforce the organisation’s readiness to meet future requirements.