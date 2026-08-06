SHARJAH, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) concluded a successful rollout of the Marine Environment Track, a key component of the third edition of its ‘Mustadeem’ programme.

Held over four days, the initiative featured an intensive programme of interactive activities, practical laboratory exercises, and field visits hosted at the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre (SMSRC) at the University of Khorfakkan (UKF).

The primary objective of the Track is to nurture a new generation of environmentally conscious youth, foster a deep awareness among them regarding marine and coastal ecosystems, and allow them to develop real-world knowledge about marine conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable aquatic resource management.

The initiative thus inspires participants to explore promising careers in marine sciences, empowering them to play an active role in preserving the UAE’s natural marine heritage.

These strategic initiatives align with the UAE’s broader national vision to place youth at the core of environmental and climate action, acting as a direct investment in national talent. Students are offered direct exposure to real-world ocean challenges, including marine litter pollution, sustainable fisheries management, food security, and water quality monitoring.

By doing so, the Track empowers them to become future leaders capable of driving key sectors forward, particularly within the Blue Economy; it enables young minds to spearhead innovative solutions that protect natural resources and support sustainable development.

The final day of the Track was attended by Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MOCCAE, and Sheikha Ali Al Naqbi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs at UKF, alongside senior officials and experts from the Ministry, the SMSRC, and the University of Khorfakkan.

They observed the final student presentations and explored their innovative projects that demonstrated an advanced understanding of environmental concepts covered during the programme.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Shehhi stressed that empowering young national talents with advanced environmental expertise is a fundamental pillar of the Ministry’s comprehensive sustainability strategy.

“The UAE’s vision firmly places youth at the centre of climate and environmental action,” she explained. “The third edition of the ‘Mustadeem’ programme turns this vision into a reality by taking students beyond the classroom to engage in hands-on research and on-ground exploration of field environments. The remarkable passion and environmental consciousness demonstrated by our students during the Marine Environment Track reaffirm that we are taking confident strides towards raising future leaders equipped with the scientific tools needed to protect our oceans and sustainably manage our aquatic resources.”

“Our marine environment is no longer merely a cherished national heritage,” she added; “it is a vital pillar of our Blue Economy and food security strategy. By integrating our efforts with leading academic and research institutions such as the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre and the University of Khorfakkan, we are establishing a sustainable platform for research and innovation. With this track, we can ensure our youth understand the ecological significance and rich legacy of the UAE’s marine life, empowering them to become future experts and decision-makers capable of devising proactive solutions for long-term marine sustainability.”

For her part, Sheikha Al Naqbi said that hosting this track at the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre reflects the University of Khorfakkan’s commitment to supporting national initiatives aimed at fostering a generation that is aware of environmental and sustainability issues.

She noted that providing students with the opportunity to learn in a specialised research environment and engage directly with researchers and experts helps strengthen their scientific knowledge while inspiring their interest in marine sciences and scientific research.

She added that the partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment represents a model of collaboration between academic institutions and government entities in building national capabilities and preparing qualified professionals who can contribute to protecting the marine environment and advancing sustainable development.

The activities of the Marine Environment Track were held over four consecutive days, with a cohort of students from Grades 9 through 12 taking part. The programme was designed to blend theoretical knowledge with field practice in an all-encompassing scientific environment.

On day one, students joined lectures that provided a comprehensive introduction to oceans, marine ecosystems, and biodiversity. They gained hands-on laboratory experience by examining seawater samples, plankton, and algae under the microscope, in addition to attending talks where ambassadors and students specialising in marine biology shared inspiring experiences.

The second day saw topics of discussion expand towards food security with an educational visit to aquaculture facilities, organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, where students learned about fisheries management and sustainability mechanisms, and began preparing their scientific projects.

The agenda continued on the third day with participants moving onto the field to tackle marine pollution challenges through beach clean-up activities and marine litter collection. They also learned the precise mechanisms of sorting and classifying debris, and attended a laboratory demonstration to learn about microplastics and their environmental impact.

On the fourth and final day, the students transitioned from passive learners into innovators, joining practical training sessions on techniques to track and assess water quality, followed by a presentation of outstanding graduation projects and scientific posters that reflected the in-depth understanding they had developed of the environmental concepts they studied.

During this final session, students presented their practical visions and perspectives, proposing proactive and innovative solutions to the challenges facing the marine environment in projects that translated the laboratory and field skills acquired through the programme into real-life plans.

The novel projects demonstrated the young participants’ readiness to engage with sustainability issues and contribute to shaping an exceptional future for the UAE’s marine environment sector.

The Track concluded with a graduation ceremony honouring the winning teams across the Presentation, Scientific Poster, and Best Marine Environmental Sustainability Idea categories.

The third edition of the ‘Mustadeem’ programme will continue throughout the month of August, launching its second track titled ‘Livestock and Food Security’, which will be organised in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah.

The interactive track will aim to introduce students to the food security and veterinary care systems, allowing them to explore the dairy production journey from farm to consumer.

The initiative is then set to conclude with an innovative hackathon designed to inspire youth to deliver sustainable solutions for developing the livestock sector in the UAE.