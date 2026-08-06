AL AIN, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed the progress of the Al Dhaher Housing Project in the region.

The development, being executed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, under the supervision of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), serves as an exemplary public-private partnership model for developing integrated residential communities.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the latest developments and completion rate of various project phases, and visited the model villas, examining the architectural designs, facilities and services, which reflect Abu Dhabi’s sustainable urban development goals.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that providing appropriate housing for citizens in Al Ain Region remains a strategic priority within the region’s broader journey of comprehensive and sustainable social development.

He also underscored the importance of advancing an integrated housing framework that preserves the region’s distinctive architectural heritage, while meeting the evolving needs of Emirati families, reflecting the leadership’s vision to create well-planned residential communities that enhance quality of life, fulfil citizens’ aspirations and support the continued development of Abu Dhabi emirate and the UAE.

The designs embody aspects of the traditional Emirati lifestyle, preserving both local traditions and authentic architectural heritage. All villas are equipped with future expansion options, enabling families to add bedrooms or expand living spaces based on their evolving needs.

Al Dhaher Housing Project is one of the most prominent integrated housing projects in Al Ain Region, with the first phase development spanning approximately 198 hectares. It features 1,000 villas of diverse models comprising four, five and six bedrooms.

Plot sizes range from 900 to 1,000 square metres, with built-up area varying between 430 and 530 square metres, catering to the diverse needs of Emirati families, while nurturing a modern and sustainable living environment.

The project’s development value is AED3.126 billion and is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2028. It will provide Emirati citizens with an integrated housing environment that combines modernity and heritage.

The project also features an integrated system of modern community facilities, including public and private schools, mosques, parks, open spaces, community and service centres, retail outlets, as well as sports and recreational amenities. The aim is to promote health and wellbeing through pedestrian-friendly streets, dedicated cycling tracks, landscaped gardens and open corridors that seamlessly blend into surrounding areas.

The architectural identity of the project is rooted in Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage and prominent landmarks, such as Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain Oasis, Mezyad Fort and Falaj Mezyad. This further highlights the city’s historical and cultural depth, aligning with the broader urban vision to preserve authenticity while meeting future requirements.

Al Dhaher Housing Project signifies a strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi Government, represented by ADHA and ADPIC, and LEAD Real Estate Developer.

The development contributes to advancing the leadership’s vision to enhance the quality of life, reinforce family stability and nurture integrated housing environments, fulfilling the aspirations of Emirati families while advancing Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development journey.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; along with several officials and engineers overseeing the project’s implementation.