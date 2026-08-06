AJMAN, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has signed four memoranda of understanding with local entities to support the Ajman Carbon Neutrality Project and strengthen cooperation towards achieving the emirate's carbon neutrality target by 2050.

The agreements were signed during the Ajman Carbon Neutrality Project Partners Forum in the presence of representatives of the participating entities. They aim to strengthen institutional cooperation, exchange data and expertise, and develop sectoral plans to reduce carbon emissions and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said the agreements mark a strategic milestone in the emirate's sustainability journey.

He said, "Achieving carbon neutrality is a shared responsibility that requires the integration of roles and unified efforts across all sectors. These agreements mark the beginning of a new phase of joint action in which we move from planning to implementation through effective partnerships."

He added that reducing carbon emissions is a strategic investment in human health, environmental protection and sustainable development for future generations.

The memoranda were signed with the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, Ajman Chamber, the Ajman Department of Economic Development and the Private Education Affairs Office.

The agreements cover the development of emissions baselines, the exchange of energy and fuel consumption data, preparation of carbon reduction plans, implementation of sustainability initiatives, periodic reporting and the integration of carbon neutrality targets into the strategic and operational plans of the participating entities.

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, said the agreement supports the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative by encouraging industrial members to adopt sustainable production practices and improve energy efficiency.

Aisha Sultan Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Ajman Private Education Affairs Office, said the partnership will promote sustainability initiatives in private schools and educational institutions while strengthening environmental awareness among students and staff.

Mohammed Masoud Al Ketbi, Director of the Government Communication Office at the Ajman Department of Economic Development, said the agreement will support energy efficiency initiatives and reduce carbon emissions across the industrial sector.

Abdulaziz Hamad Al Muhairi, Acting Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media and Director of the Legal Affairs Office, said the agreement strengthens cooperation to develop environmental initiatives and improve the sustainability of tourism and hospitality facilities.

At the conclusion of the forum, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department convened the first meeting of the Ajman Carbon Neutrality Project Partners Council to review implementation mechanisms, define responsibilities, strengthen coordination among partners and discuss executive plans, data-sharing mechanisms and performance indicators.

Participants said the memoranda and the launch of the Partners Council mark the start of the project's implementation phase, reinforcing Ajman's commitment to climate action, sustainability and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.