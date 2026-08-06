DUBAI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority (CDA) have launched Sawaed Al Watan (Arms of the Nation), a joint initiative that connects Emirati job seekers with immediate employment opportunities while strengthening their long-term participation in the labour market.

The initiative reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to expanding economic opportunities for Emirati citizens, supporting financial independence and empowering national talent through strategic collaboration between government entities and the private sector.

The initiative began with a joint employment fair at Al Khawaneej Majlis, bringing together Dubai Police, CDA, the Emirates Human Resources Development Council and a number of private sector employers. Participants were introduced to available career opportunities while receiving professional guidance and career counselling to help them prepare for employment.

Dr. Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almheiri, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs, said the initiative reflects the value of strategic partnerships in developing national talent and supporting the leadership’s vision of investing in people as the foundation of sustainable development.

He said Dubai Police continues to develop initiatives that attract Emirati talent and create sustainable career opportunities capable of supporting institutional excellence while strengthening workforce readiness.

He added that the partnership with the Community Development Authority provides job seekers with the guidance, training and support needed to match their qualifications with suitable opportunities, contributing to higher Emiratisation rates, greater economic participation and stronger social and financial stability for Emirati families.

Meitha Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Empowerment Sector at CDA, said the initiative demonstrates the importance of collaboration between government entities in supporting Emirati talent through quality employment opportunities and structured development pathways.

She said CDA provides an integrated system of support, career guidance and professional development that enables beneficiaries to build sustainable careers, achieve greater independence and contribute actively to the labour market.

Al Shamsi added that the initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, helping build a prosperous and cohesive society while improving quality of life and strengthening social and financial stability for Emirati families.

The next Sawaed Al Watan employment fair will take place on Wednesday, 12th August 2026, from 09:00 to 13:00 at Umm Suqeim Majlis.

Ahead of the event, participants will attend preparatory workshops designed to enhance employability skills, including job application techniques, interview preparation and career readiness.

Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority are also coordinating with participating employers to identify available vacancies, required specialisations, salaries, benefits and incentives, ensuring job seekers are matched with opportunities that best suit their qualifications, experience and career aspirations.