AL ARISH, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Arab Republic of Egypt, has received nine new patients and injured individuals from the Gaza Strip to receive the necessary medical treatment and specialised healthcare, as part of the ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts undertaken by the United Arab Emirates under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

With the arrival of the new cases, the total number of patients received by the UAE Floating Hospital since the reopening of the Rafah Crossing has risen to 104.

Specialised medical and nursing teams carried out the necessary examinations and assessments immediately upon the patients' arrival and developed appropriate treatment plans for each case in line with the highest recognised medical standards.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to fulfil its humanitarian and medical mission by providing specialised healthcare services to patients arriving from the Gaza Strip through qualified medical personnel and advanced facilities that help deliver the necessary treatment and care, enhancing recovery prospects and improving the quality of life of beneficiaries.

The hospital's management affirmed its full readiness to receive additional patients and injured individuals and provide immediate medical care around the clock, further supporting the humanitarian efforts of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen the Palestinian healthcare sector and stand by the Palestinian people under the current circumstances.