ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, inspected the Floating Hospital and reviewed its operational readiness and advanced medical capabilities, which enhance the UAE's humanitarian and relief response capacity and enable the delivery of specialised healthcare in disaster and crisis-affected areas.

During his visit to the floating hospital at Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was briefed on the hospital's facilities.

The 100-bed hospital is classified as a Level III Trauma Hospital and includes 10 intensive care beds, 18 beds dedicated to receiving and treating accident and trauma cases, as well as modern operating theatres equipped to perform a wide range of surgical procedures, including emergency, general, orthopaedic and laparoscopic surgeries.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also reviewed the hospital's integrated smart infrastructure, which includes advanced systems for the production and distribution of medical gases, a freshwater purification and production plant, a wastewater treatment plant, and a smart nurse call system, ensuring operational sustainability and the efficient delivery of healthcare services in line with the highest international standards.

The tour included the emergency department, diagnostic imaging unit, laboratories, outpatient clinics, pharmacy and inpatient wards. The hospital is equipped with the latest medical technologies and equipment, enabling it to provide comprehensive healthcare services comparable to those available at modern land-based hospitals.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed affirmed that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its humanitarian approach by extending assistance to communities affected by crises through the development of advanced capabilities that enhance rapid emergency response and provide specialised medical care to those in need wherever they are.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said the floating hospital represents a qualitative addition to the UAE's humanitarian and relief system, reflecting the country's commitment to harnessing the latest technologies and medical capabilities to support those affected, help save lives and strengthen humanitarian response efforts, in line with its longstanding humanitarian mission of providing relief and alleviating suffering.

The development of the floating hospital forms part of the UAE's efforts to enhance its preparedness for humanitarian and medical response during disasters and crises by providing advanced, rapidly deployable healthcare facilities.

This contributes to delivering specialised medical care to affected areas and reinforces the UAE's leading role in supporting humanitarian and relief efforts at both the regional and international levels.