ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the General Secretariat of the Ajman Executive Council, aiming to support the Scholarship Programme for Emirati students by providing integrated academic and professional pathways.

The new collaboration will help prepare qualified national talents to lead priority sectors and drive the sustainable development goals of Ajman and the wider UAE, in line with MoHESR’s ongoing efforts to enhance the national scholarship ecosystem and increase its synergy with the country’s priorities and labour market demands.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, emphasised that the Scholarship Programme is a vital national investment in Emirati talent, linking high-quality higher education with economic and social progress needs.

He added that the partnership with the General Secretariat of the Ajman Executive Council directly aligns scholarship outcomes with local and national priorities, preparing a national workforce equipped with the skills needed to lead key economic sectors.

Dr. Al Awar stated, “In partnership with national institutions from various priority sectors, our national scholarship system offers students a seamless journey, from choosing a specialisation and receiving academic monitoring to securing post-graduation employment. This approach directly aligns with the UAE’s vision to nurture human capital and enhance the nation’s global competitiveness across diverse fields.”

For his part, Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Executive Council, affirmed that this agreement reflects the institutional integration framework adopted by Ajman, highlighting that it solidifies partnerships with federal entities in developing national competencies to serve the strategic priorities of both the emirate and the nation.

Dr. Al Matrooshi added, “Ajman Vision 2030 places human capital at the heart of the growth process, recognising our people as a fundamental pillar for building a more sustainable and prosperous future. Accordingly, this partnership is designed to bolster the national scholarship system and enhance the alignment of educational outcomes with the requirements of priority sectors which will, in turn, contribute to preparing national cadres equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to drive development and bolster government future-readiness.”

Under the agreement, the Ministry will allocate up to 15 scholarships in the first year for new and continuing students on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Ajman.

The number of scholarship recipients for subsequent years will be determined by mutual agreement between the two parties.

The Ministry and the General Secretariat will also collaborate to identify priority fields of study and strategic sectors in line with the Emirate’s development needs and national priorities, select the most suitable international academic destinations for scholarship placements, establish student selection criteria, oversee the administration of the scholarship program, and monitor students’ academic progress in accordance with the approved policies and regulatory framework.

The General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Ajman will also support scholarship students by providing career guidance, career pathway planning, and internship opportunities.

This will help enhance their readiness to transition into the labour market after graduation and ensure that scholarship outcomes are aligned with the Emirate’s development needs.

The agreement reflects MoHESR’s strategic drive to build a sustainable scholarship ecosystem, one that relies on strategic partnerships with government, semi-government and private sectors to align higher education with national economic needs.

This agreement also extends MoHESR’s strategic partnerships to build an integrated national scholarship system grounded in integration between higher education, development requirements and the labour market. It serves as a practical application of the updated Cabinet-approved scholarship system and supports the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research, which aims to link educational outcomes directly to the national economy and prepare Emiratis to lead priority sectors.