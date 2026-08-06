DUBAI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has introduced Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) in collaboration with Microsoft, marking another milestone in its digital transformation journey and reinforcing its commitment to building a more intelligent, secure and resilient government workplace.

By adopting Azure Virtual Desktop, DGHR is enhancing its digital workplace with a more flexible and secure employee experience. The solution enables secure access to enterprise applications, systems, and digital work resources from anywhere and across multiple devices, while ensuring the highest standards of cybersecurity and data protection.

The initiative aligns with Dubai Government’s vision to build a world-leading digital government by adopting advanced cloud technologies that enhance institutional agility, improve employee experience and support the delivery of efficient, high-quality government services.

Azure Virtual Desktop provides a modern digital workplace experience through secure access to enterprise applications, systems and files, supported by centralised infrastructure management that simplifies IT operations, optimises technology resources and strengthens operational efficiency.

The implementation represents a strategic step in advancing DGHR’s digital operating model. By streamlining the management of workplace environments, reducing reliance on traditional devices and establishing a scalable cloud-based foundation, the initiative strengthens operational resilience while supporting the Department’s continued adoption of future digital capabilities

Beyond modernising technology infrastructure, the initiative redefines the employee workplace experience by enabling secure, seamless access to digital tools and enterprise resources regardless of location or device. It empowers employees to collaborate more effectively, enhances productivity and supports more agile ways of working, while providing the Department with a secure and scalable digital environment that enables continuous innovation and sustainable institutional performance.

The initiative reflects the value of strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors in accelerating digital transformation. It also demonstrates how collaboration with global technology leaders can deliver innovative cloud solutions that enhance institutional capabilities, empower employees and support Dubai’s ambition to remain at the forefront of digital government and government innovation.

Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said, “Building government workplaces that are ready for the future begins with investing in digital capabilities that empower people. Through this initiative, we are creating a secure, intelligent and flexible digital workplace that enables our employees to access the tools and resources they need to perform at their best wherever they are while strengthening organisational resilience and ensuring business continuity.”

He added, ”This initiative reflects DGHR’s commitment to harnessing advanced digital solutions to build smarter and more sustainable workplaces that place people at the heart of transformation. It also reinforces Dubai’s vision of a world-leading digital government that leverages technology to enhance employee experience, strengthen institutional performance and create lasting value for society.”

Reflecting the strength of the strategic collaboration between the two organisations, the initiative demonstrates how partnerships between government and global technology leaders can accelerate cloud adoption, drive innovation and shape the future of government workplaces.

Yvonne Chebib, Health and Public Sector Lead at Microsoft UAE, said, “Dubai Government Human Resources Department’s adoption of Azure Virtual Desktop reflects how cloud innovation can enable public sector organisations to build more secure, agile and future-ready workplaces. By providing employees with seamless access to the applications and resources they need, wherever they are, DGHR is strengthening productivity, resilience and continuity while advancing Dubai’s vision for a world-leading digital government. We are proud to support DGHR on this journey and to help shape digital workplace experiences that empower people and accelerate government transformation.”

Dubai Government Human Resources Department continues to implement pioneering digital initiatives that enhance the government workplace and enable employees to securely access the digital services and tools they need. By embracing advanced cloud solutions and artificial intelligence, the Department is fostering innovation, enhancing employee experience and building a more agile, resilient and future-ready government workplace, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global benchmark in digital government.