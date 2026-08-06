ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, the overall situation in the Middle East and the latest regional developments

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to strengthen regional and international efforts aimed at consolidating the foundations of security, stability and sustainable peace across the region.