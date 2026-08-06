FUJAIRAH, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has awarded the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club the right to host the 2027 FIDE World Junior Under-20 Chess Championship, reinforcing Fujairah's and the UAE's growing stature as trusted hosts of major international sporting events.

Fujairah will stage the championship after Montenegro, which hosted the 2025 edition.

The hosting rights were confirmed following an inspection visit by Akaki Iashvili, FIDE's Special Tasks Director and Chairman of the Events Commission, who reviewed the emirate's organisational capabilities, sporting facilities and the readiness of the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club to host one of the federation's flagship championships.

FIDE selected Fujairah in recognition of its advanced infrastructure and modern sporting facilities, led by the new headquarters of the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club, one of the region's newest purpose-built chess venues. The club features halls equipped to international standards, advanced technical facilities, experienced organisational teams and a proven track record of staging international and continental tournaments.

The emirate's integrated hospitality and support infrastructure also contributed to the successful bid.

Dr Ismail Al Khoury, President of the UAE Chess Federation, said the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club continues to strengthen its position as a distinguished representative of the UAE on the international stage.

He described hosting the World Junior Championship as more than a sporting event, saying it reflects professional planning, ambitious vision and the confidence placed by FIDE in the club's capabilities and expertise. He expressed confidence that the championship would be organised to a standard befitting Fujairah and the UAE.

Dr Abdullah Ali Al Barakat, Chairman of the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club, said the successful bid was made possible by the unwavering support extended to the club and the emirate's sports sector by H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, as well as the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. He said this support had provided all the ingredients for success and further strengthened Fujairah's position as a global destination for hosting major sporting events.

He added that the club has already begun preparing a comprehensive organisational plan in coordination with FIDE and the UAE Chess Federation to deliver a championship that meets the highest international standards. He affirmed Fujairah's readiness to deploy its full organisational, technical, human and logistical capabilities to ensure the success of the event, showcase the UAE's civilisational achievements and further consolidate the emirate's standing as a global venue for major sporting championships.