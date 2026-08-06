ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have marked the 60th anniversary of the accession of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, paying tribute to the Founding Father's visionary leadership, which laid the foundations of the Union and launched the UAE's comprehensive development journey.

In statements issued on the occasion, Their Highnesses affirmed that Sheikh Zayed's accession on 6th August 1966 marked a defining milestone in the nation's history, setting the UAE on a path of sustainable development, unity and prosperity. They highlighted his enduring legacy of investing in people, promoting the values of tolerance, generosity and humanity, and establishing a modern state that continues to build on his vision under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post on X: "Today marks the 60th anniversary of the accession of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, as Ruler of Abu Dhabi on 6 August 1966. On this historic milestone, we recall the beginnings that nurtured our collective journey of progress and laid the foundations of the Union."

"Inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s leadership and vision, we will continue to advance his enduring belief that people must always be placed at the heart of efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous future for our nation," the President added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wrote, "Life has taught me that Sheikh Zayed was not merely a leader or a statesman — he was a great idea."

"There are great leaders who build nations, and there are great thinkers and reformers who shape people. Sheikh Zayed did both. He built a nation, nurtured its people, and forged a deep and enduring bond between the people and their homeland. Sheikh Zayed will forever remain immortal in the memory of the nation and in the hearts of its people," he added.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said, "On the 60th anniversary of the accession of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE remembers the journey of an exceptional leader who united the nation, laid the foundations for its renaissance, and instilled the values of giving and humanity."

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said, "The 60th anniversary of the accession of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is an occasion to honour the legacy of an exceptional leader who not only built a nation, but also established a school of leadership and humanity that has made the UAE a global symbol of progress, tolerance and peace."

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said, "The 60th anniversary of the accession of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to the leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on 6th August 1966 represents a defining national milestone that transformed the course of the UAE's history, laid the foundations for its comprehensive development and paved the way for the establishment of the UAE and the creation of its Union."

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said, "Sheikh Zayed's assumption of leadership marked the beginning of a remarkable national journey founded on determination, hard work and a steadfast belief that people are a nation's greatest asset. The occasion is an opportunity to reflect on a legacy that continues to inspire the UAE's progress across generations."