EUGENE, US, 6th August, 2026 (WAM)-- Emirati athlete Maryam Karim secured a place in the semifinals of the women's hurdles event at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon,, US, fter finishing first in her qualifying heat and leading the overall qualification standings.

Karim, the recipient of the Best Asian Female Under-18 Athlete award, delivered a composed and technically strong performance, demonstrating excellent hurdle technique and race management throughout the event.

The UAE Athletics Federation praised her performance, describing it as a reflection of her steady progress and competitive readiness at the international level, adding that she is among the leading contenders as the championship enters its next stage.

Karim outperformed Karim outperformed Germany's Rebekka Feirle and Romania's Alexandra Ștefania, who finished second and third, respectively, in the qualifying round. who finished second and third, respectively, in the qualifying round.

The semifinals are scheduled to take place on Sunday.