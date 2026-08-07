WORLD CAPITALS, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices ‌firmed on Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since January, helped by weaker oil prices, while investors awaited key US nonfarm payrolls data for clues on the interest rate ​outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $4,262.39 per ounce, as of 0421 GMT after ​hitting a seven-week high on Thursday. Prices were up over 5 percent for the week.

US gold futures gained 0.5 percent to $4,321.50.

Spot silver added ​1.3 percent to $62.27, platinum rose 0.5 percent to $1,737.25, while palladium dropped 0.2 percent to $1,368.37. All three metals were headed for weekly ​gains.