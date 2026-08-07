WASHINGTON, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A New Mexico state court ordered Meta on Thursday to pay $567 million into a ​teen mental health fund and change how its platforms function for young users after finding the company is to blame for harming children's wellbeing.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid in Santa Fe ruled the ‌company had created a public nuisance in New Mexico, siding with Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

Torrez had accused the social media company of designing products to addict young users and failing to protect children on its platforms.

The ruling comes five months after a New Mexico jury in an earlier phase of the case ordered Meta to pay $375 million after finding it violated consumer protection law by misrepresenting the safety of Facebook and Instagram for young users.

Judge Biedscheid said in a ruling late Thursday that the bulk of the money — $420 million — will be used for treatment services for young people. The rest will go toward awareness and prevention, screening services and other costs over the next five years.

The court also ordered Meta to report on its progress twice a year on how it’s complying with the measures.