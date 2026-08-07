BEIJING, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- China's foreign trade in yuan-denominated terms grew 19.2 percent year-on-year in July, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

The total value of goods imports and exports reached 4.66 trillion yuan (about US$686.26 billion) last month, remaining above 4 trillion yuan for five consecutive months, the data showed.

Exports rose 17.8 percent from the same period last year, while imports increased 21.2 percent.

In the first seven months of the year, total foreign trade in goods amounted to 30.13 trillion yuan, up 17.3 percent year-on-year.

Exports of high-tech products, including industrial robots and 3D printers, surged by over 50 percent year-on-year in July, outpacing the 39 percent growth recorded in the first half of the year.