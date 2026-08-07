TOKYO, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar drifted higher against the yen and euro on Friday, building on ‌the previous day's gains.

The dollar rose slightly to 158.505 yen in the Asian morning, after gaining 0.4 percent on Thursday, putting it on course to rise around 0.7 percent ​this week.

Against the euro, the greenback edged up to $1.1521 after strengthening about 0.3 percent in the prior session.

Against sterling, the dollar strengthened slightly to $1.3449.

The ​Australian dollar weakened a touch to $0.7029, and the kiwi dollar edged down to $0.5866.