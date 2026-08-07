MANILA, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro province in the western ​Philippines on Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), and was felt in the ‌capital Manila.

The quake, ‌recorded at 10:38 am local ​time, was located about 21 km southwest of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, at a depth of 10 km, PHIVOLCS said in an ​initial advisory.

PHIVOLCS ​said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible.