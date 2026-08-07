MANILA, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro province in the western Philippines on Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), and was felt in the capital Manila.
The quake, recorded at 10:38 am local time, was located about 21 km southwest of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, at a depth of 10 km, PHIVOLCS said in an initial advisory.
PHIVOLCS said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible.