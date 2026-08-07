EAST JERUSALEM, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, inaugurated Phase One of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Wing for Gynecological Surgery and Obstetrics at Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem, as part of the UAE’s continuing humanitarian support for the Palestinian healthcare sector.

The initiative aims to enhance healthcare services for women and children and strengthen the hospital’s capacity to continue fulfilling its humanitarian and medical mission.

Al Marar affirmed that the project is being implemented under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reflects the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian approach to supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and various sectors of Palestinian society, particularly the healthcare sector.

He highlighted that, through the UAE Aid Agency and in coordination with the World Health Organisation, the UAE continues to implement high-impact initiatives and programmes that enable healthcare professionals in Palestinian health institutions to fulfil their humanitarian responsibilities while strengthening their capacity to deliver healthcare services in accordance with the highest international standards.

Al Marar noted that the UAE has allocated US$25 million to support the hospital and expand its medical services, ensuring continued access to essential healthcare, improving gynaecological and obstetric care, and supporting the training of medical professionals.

The UAE has also provided an additional $64.5 million financial grant to support the hospital’s operations and medical staff and upgrade its facilities.

The wing is named after H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in recognition of her pioneering humanitarian legacy, longstanding support for women and families, and enduring commitment to humanitarianism.

The first phase includes a wing with a capacity of approximately 50 beds and features delivery and operating rooms equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology that meets the highest standards, further enhancing gynecological and obstetric care.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU; Dr. Shamma Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity; and Rashid Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Operations at the UAE Aid Agency.

Attendees also toured the wing, viewed its facilities and medical equipment, and were briefed on the healthcare services it will provide to women and children.