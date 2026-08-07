BEIJING, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Chinese companies' exports to Germany continued to rise sharply in July, while Chinese imports from Germany declined, widening the trade imbalance between the two countries.

Data from China's General Administration of Customs showed that China exported goods worth US$12.3 billion to Germany in July, up 17.4 percent compared with the same month last year.

By contrast, trade flows in the opposite direction were considerably weaker, with China's imports from Germany falling 2.7 percent to $7.9 billion.