AJMAN, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Tarek Mneimneh, Ambassador of Lebanon to the UAE, at his office at the Ruler's Court.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Ambassador and wished him success in carrying out his duties.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Lebanese Republic and explored ways to strengthen cooperation to advance shared interests and benefit the peoples of both countries.

Mneimneh expressed his sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Ammar for the warm reception and generous hospitality. He also praised the development witnessed by the Emirate of Ajman and its promising opportunities for business success across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.