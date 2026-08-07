LISBON, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Portugal's Rui Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates-XRG moved into the overall lead at the Volta a Portugal after finishing fourth in the opening stage on Thursday, earning the yellow jersey.

Oliveira succeeds his teammate Julius Johansen as the race leader, with the Dane having spent Thursday in yellow following his prologue success.

On the 157.1km-long stage between Lourinhã and Sintra, UAE Team Emirates-XRG carried the burden of doing the work on the front of the peloton. Oliveira’s teammates dutifully took to the head of proceedings and set a good tempo, from which the peloton could contest a bunch sprint finish.

In the end, it was somewhat less straightforward in Sintra.

As the bunch came towards the finish, attacks went flying off the front of the peloton. One by one, these attacks were brought to heel, but the might of the peloton was not enough to prevent all. Into the final kilometre, three riders had taken a flyer, and from this trio came the day’s winner.

Francisco Campos of Team Tavira/Crédito Agricola claimed his first professional win, with his teammate Carlos Miguel Salgueiro in third. Daniel Cavia (Burgos Burgellet BH) was forced to settle for second, with Oliveira sprinting to fourth place across the line.