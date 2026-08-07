NEW YORK, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Europe’s sugar output is set to fall to the lowest in more than a decade as hot weather damages an already smaller beet crop, tightening global supplies under pressure from a powerful El Niño.

Production in the European Union and the UK is set to fall to about 15 million tonnes, the lowest level since the 2015 season, Bloomberg reported, citing data from S&P Global Energy.

A series of heat waves this summer have battered yields for the current season after acreage had already declined for a second straight year as producers curbed output after bumper crops depressed prices. That adds to mounting concerns about a potential worldwide deficit as the El Niño weather pattern looms over cane production in several key Asian producers, including India and Thailand.