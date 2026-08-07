BRUSSELS, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission said on Friday it signed an agreement with the space consortium SpaceRISE to expand the IRIS2 satellite constellation it is currently developing.
The agreement adds 66 satellites into low Earth orbit to the programme, bringing the main constellation to 348 satellites, and moving it from planning to full-scale deployment, the Commission said.
The constellation will provide "sovereign, secure and highly reliable connectivity" for European governments, defence and security forces, and emergency services.
The constellation is set to start operating in 2029.