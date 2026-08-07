BRUSSELS, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission said ‌on Friday it signed ‌an agreement with the space ​consortium SpaceRISE to expand the IRIS2 satellite constellation it is currently developing.

The ‌agreement adds ⁠66 satellites into low Earth orbit to ⁠the programme, bringing the main constellation to ​348 satellites, and ​moving ​it from ‌planning to full-scale deployment, the Commission said.

The constellation will ​provide "sovereign, secure and ​highly ​reliable connectivity" for ‌European governments, defence ​and security ​forces, and emergency services.

The constellation is set ​to ‌start operating in 2029.