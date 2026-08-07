ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy & Research Centre, has said that the academy is focused through 2030 on three strategic objectives: building future-ready national talent, strengthening workforce capabilities, and positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for education, executive development, applied research and innovation, in support of the UAE's long-term economic ambitions.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Jaffar said, "Our objective is to ensure that Emiratis are not only prepared for the jobs AI will create, but are equipped to shape them, lead them, and drive the next phase of innovation-led growth."

He explained that talent development must keep pace with the rapid transformations taking place across different fields, noting that the academy's role is not limited to preparing individuals for the jobs of today, but extends to developing the capabilities that will define the economy of tomorrow, particularly in AI, digital finance, sustainable finance, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies.

Jaffar said that in 2026, the academy is placing greater emphasis on outcomes and market impact, alongside continued growth in programmes and participation. He highlighted the launch of the ADGM Academy School of AI, which aims to equip corporates and professionals with Agentic AI skills that raise productivity and build well-rounded AI capability across the workforce.

He added that the academy aims to equip more professionals with future-focused skills, encourage greater adoption of emerging capabilities, strengthen employer engagement and deepen collaboration with global institutions. It is also focused on expanding pathways for UAE national talent into high-growth sectors, further strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a centre for learning, innovation and professional excellence.

Commenting on the fact that 95 percent of the academy's employees have received AI training, Jaffar said that achieving AI literacy and increasing productivity represents the beginning of a new phase, with the focus now shifting from understanding AI to applying it responsibly and effectively.

He explained that the academy is expanding its professional and executive-level AI capability-building programmes, combining technical skills with strategic leadership in an AI-enabled economy.

"We also see significant opportunities to collaborate with leading global technology companies and academic institutions to bring internationally recognised AI credentials and specialised learning pathways to the region," he said.

Jaffar stressed that preparing and equipping Emirati talent for the transformation driven by AI requires more than technical training. It calls for a broader capability agenda combining digital fluency, analytical thinking, adaptability, sector expertise and leadership skills.

"This is why we are integrating AI and emerging technology across our national development programmes, ensuring that learners understand not only how these technologies work, but how they can be applied responsibly to improve productivity, decision-making, and innovation," he added.

He noted that AI represents a significant strategic opportunity for UAE national talent as new roles emerge at the intersection of finance, technology, data, sustainability and entrepreneurship. Those who can combine national ambition with future-focused skills, he said, will be well positioned to lead transformation within their organisations and contribute directly to the UAE's long-term economic priorities.

Jaffar said financial services will remain one of the key sectors requiring national talent in the coming years, particularly as asset and wealth management, fintech and sustainable finance and financial regulation continue to expand.

He added that significant demand is also expected across AI, cybersecurity, advanced technologies, entrepreneurship and the broader digital economy.

He explained that future workforce demand will increasingly be driven by hybrid skillsets, with the most sought-after professionals being those who can combine expertise in finance, technology, innovation and sustainability rather than operating within traditional disciplines.

Jaffar said the rapid transformations taking place in the financial sector, including digital assets, tokenisation, blockchain-enabled finance, sustainable investing and climate-related risk, require professional development programmes to evolve at a similar pace.

These areas, he said, are now essential, non-negotiable competencies across the financial ecosystem, requiring learning programmes to move beyond theory towards practical application and market relevance. In this context, he highlighted the ADGM Academy Tech Centre as the engine for innovation and applied research, bridging the academy's programmes with live industry challenges and emerging technologies.

He affirmed that the academy works closely with regulators, industry leaders and international partners to ensure that learning reflects how markets are evolving.

Jaffar also revealed growing interest from leading universities, professional bodies and technology organisations in establishing partnerships with the academy.

He said the objective of these partnerships is to bring world-class expertise, specialised research, thought leadership and professional development opportunities to the UAE, ensuring that the local ecosystem has access to globally recognised knowledge and qualifications while remaining aligned with local market priorities.

On entrepreneurship, Jaffar described the results of the programmes launched by the academy in 2025 as encouraging, saying they reflect a growing entrepreneurial mindset across the UAE.

He said the next phase will focus on supporting a stronger pipeline of founders capable of building scalable, investment-ready businesses, contributing to the growth of the SME sector as a central pillar of economic diversification and Abu Dhabi's long-term agenda.