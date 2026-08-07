ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and Al Ramz Capital today announced the winners of the third round of the Al Ramz Investment and Trading Competition.

Supporting the UAE’s national vision for economic diversification, the competition equips local retail investors with the practical skills and confidence required to navigate modern capital markets. By pairing real-market execution and highly sought-after travel rewards with a competitive, high-reward ecosystem, the ADX and Al Ramz Capital are actively transforming how the public interacts with financial assets.

The third round witnessed a substantial surge in participation from both emerging and veteran traders deploying advanced strategies in a live trading environment. Notably, the competition ensures fairness by evaluating traders strictly on percentage performance rather than capital scale, ensuring that strategic acumen, not portfolio size, determines success.

The third-round winners were Asim Al Zarooni, who secured first place with a performance of 7.12 percent over one month and won one million Etihad Guest Miles; Sultan Al Kuwaiti, who came second with 2.87 percent and received 500,000 miles; and Sheikha Al Mehairbi, who came third with 2.85 percent and received 250,000 miles.

To guarantee absolute transparency, participant rankings were calculated using time-weighted return (TWR). This industry-standard methodology isolates pure trading capability by neutralising the impact of external cash flows. To sharpen their strategies, contestants had full access to institutional-grade technical reports, market data, and analytical suites hosted on the ADX platform.