ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Insurance House PJSC reported a total comprehensive profit of AED7.89 million for the six months ended 30th June 2026, an increase of circa 183 percent from AED2.79 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Insurance revenue rose by around 56 percent to AED278.57 million, compared with AED178.65 million in the first half of 2025.

The insurance service result also increased, recording a profit of AED6.75 million, compared with AED1.55 million in the corresponding period last year.

On the investment side, investment income increased to AED2.22 million during the first half of 2026, compared with AED1.27 million in the same period last year.

Mohammed Abdulla Alqubaisi, Chairman of Insurance House PJSC, said, “The UAE economy continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, supported by prudent government policies, sustained investment and a positive business environment. The Company delivered another solid set of financial results during the first half of 2026. Our performance reflects continued business growth, sound underwriting practices and prudent financial management, resulting in sustained profitability while preserving the strength of our balance sheet. We remain committed to underwriting quality risks rather than pursuing growth at the expense of profitability.”