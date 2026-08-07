DUBAI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, represented by Hamdan Bin Rashid Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, participated in Al Maqeedh Season 2026 by delivering the interactive workshop “The Sustainable City” for gifted students and their parents.

Held in response to an invitation from the Community Development Authority (CDA), the workshop formed part of the Foundation’s efforts to strengthen sustainability awareness, promote experiential learning and encourage meaningful family engagement.

Designed as a family learning experience, the workshop enabled gifted students and their parents to explore sustainability principles and the foundations of sustainable cities through simulation, hands-on activities and interactive challenges. Working in teams, participants examined environmental and community issues inspired by real-world urban challenges, made decisions and developed solutions aimed at balancing economic development, social wellbeing and environmental protection.

The workshop focused on translating sustainability concepts into practical everyday behaviours, encouraging participants to consider their individual and collective responsibility in conserving resources, protecting the environment and making more informed choices. It also highlighted the importance of collaboration, critical thinking and shared decision-making in addressing complex challenges and contributing to more sustainable communities.

The experience also connected sustainability with the UAE’s cultural heritage and its longstanding values of resource conservation, adaptation to the natural environment and responsible use of resources. Bringing students and parents together in a shared educational setting helped strengthen intergenerational dialogue and reinforce sustainable practices within the family as a cornerstone of wider community awareness.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “Embedding sustainability awareness among younger generations is both an educational and a societal responsibility that requires moving these concepts beyond knowledge and into everyday practice. Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences is committed to creating interactive learning experiences that engage students and their families with real-world challenges, enabling them to analyse issues, make informed decisions and develop practical solutions that take economic, social and environmental considerations into account.”

He added, “The workshop is particularly valuable because it brings students and their parents together in a shared learning experience, strengthening intergenerational dialogue and positioning the family as an active partner in fostering responsible behaviours. Our participation in Al Maqeedh Season 2026 also reflects the importance of coordinated national efforts in broadening the impact of community programmes and creating meaningful learning opportunities that equip individuals with the awareness, initiative and capabilities needed to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Al Maqeedh Season 2026 is one of the Ministry of Community Empowerment’s flagship initiatives, designed to make productive use of the summer vacation through high-quality workshops, training programmes and community activities for different age groups. The initiative aims to enhance knowledge, develop practical skills and improve quality of life while fostering lifelong learning and meaningful community engagement.