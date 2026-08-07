BRUSSELS, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Data released by Belgian research institution Sciensano showed that overweight was linked to 9,509 deaths in Belgium in 2022, equivalent to more than one death every hour and representing 8.2 % of all deaths in the country.

For the first time, Sciensano quantified mortality attributable to an excessively high body mass index (BMI). The findings showed that cardiovascular diseases, dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, chronic kidney diseases and certain types of digestive cancers were among the leading causes of death associated with overweight.

The report indicated that the number of deaths attributable to overweight increases with age and is most pronounced among people aged 65 and over.

Men recorded higher mortality rates than women across most age groups, except among those aged over 85, which is likely due to women generally living longer.

Coronary heart diseases were the leading cause of death associated with overweight, accounting for 2,009 deaths, followed by Alzheimer's disease and other dementias with 1,652 deaths, and cerebrovascular diseases with 1,171 deaths.

The data also revealed geographical disparities, with Wallonia recording the highest mortality rate attributable to overweight at 95.21 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Brussels at 85 per 100,000, while Flanders recorded 73.60 deaths per 100,000.