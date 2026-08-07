DUBAI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Airports hosted the Dubai Mallathon initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, at Dubai International (DXB), in line with the leadership’s vision of making health and wellbeing a natural part of everyday life, and bringing the citywide wellbeing initiative to an airport environment for the very first time, by transforming DXB into an indoor walking track.

The first Dubai Mallathon at DXB session took place at Terminal 3 Departures, bringing together Dubai Airports employees, members of the wider oneDXB community and People of Determination for two morning indoor walks.

The programme is part of DXB’s wider efforts to reimagine what an airport can be, support employee wellbeing, and bring the airport community together through shared experiences.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said, “We’re proud to host The Dubai Mallathon in its second edition here at DXB. This is an initiative we can all get behind because it encourages people to be part of something that’s more than just exercise. This is a community-driven movement that fits around shifts, work locations, and daily routines and where small steps make a big impact. DXB is the perfect location for indoor walks because airports are places of movement by nature, and this initiative gives our employees and oneDXB community another way to come together, stay active and support Dubai’s wider wellbeing ambitions.”

Welcoming Dubai Airports' participation in the initiative, Demaithan Al Qamzi, General Coordinator of Dubai Mallathon, said hosting activities at Dubai International Airport is a significant addition to the initiative, extending its reach to airport employees, the wider airport community and travellers.

Al Qamzi said the move reflects how Dubai Mallathon has evolved beyond a traditional sporting initiative into a community movement that brings physical activity into people's workplaces and daily lives, in line with the leadership's vision of reinforcing Dubai's position as the world's best city to live and work.

Hosting this initiative reflects Dubai Airports’ commitment to making physical activity more accessible within one of the city’s liveliest public spaces, contributing to Dubai’s broader vision of creating healthier, more connected communities in line with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

Further sessions will take place at key locations across Terminal 3 every Friday throughout August, uniting hundreds of colleagues, airport community partners and members of the public.

The final session, on 28th August, will pay homage to Emirati Women’s Day, as Dubai Airports invites oneDXB community members to join the walk and celebrate the contributions of Emirati women across the organisation and the wider aviation sector.