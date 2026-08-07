DUBAI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- 7X, in collaboration with 42 Abu Dhabi Academy, announced the winners of the ‘Next Mile Hackathon’, held under the theme, ‘Shaping the Next Era of Agentic AI in Trade, Transport and Logistics.’

The 24-hour Hackathon convened 15 teams of students from 42 Abu Dhabi to develop innovative prototypes powered by agentic AI technologies that streamline operations and boost efficiency across the trade, transport and logistics sectors.

The Hackathon marked the first milestone of the ‘Build with 7X's’ open innovation initiative, launched by the Group to establish a new model for developing technology solutions and products. The initiative aims to address real-world operational needs with academic capabilities, technology talents and startups, creating a supportive ecosystem for testing, development and transformation of innovative ideas into practical, scalable applications.

The partnership with 42 Abu Dhabi further underscores the integration of national efforts to equip digital talents while aligning them with the needs of vital economic sectors. This comes as part of the UAE’s directives to embed innovation and AI as the core of economic development and competitiveness.

Participating teams developed prototypes across three priority operational tracks; Dynamic Last-Mile Routing, Intelligent Capacity Planning, and Predictive Network Optimisation. These challenge areas focused on leveraging the vast possibilities of agentic AI in data analysis, decision-making and independent task execution.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said, “The future of trade, transport and logistics will not be measured solely by expedited movement of goods. It will also be defined by how fast data is translated into decisions, ideas into real-world applications, and innovation into tangible economic impact. In line with this transformation, 7X is committed to creating an environment that supports innovators and partners to develop solutions that address the sector’s requirements and ensure its future readiness. This collaborative model contributes to the UAE’s vision to advance innovation, strengthen the national economy and reinforce the country’s position as a global hub for advanced technologies.”

Al Wahedi added, “The Hackathon reflects our belief that empowering the youth to solve real-world challenges while collaborating with institutions, universities and partners is one of the most effective ways to foster a generation capable of leading future innovation and transforming ideas into impactful applications. We remain dedicated to providing platforms that enable young talents to test their ideas in real environments, bridge creativity with practical application and prepare them to support vital sectors and contribute to the national economy’s progress while promoting innovation as a sustainable approach for the future.”

Fatima Al Fouladhi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi Academy, said, “At 42 Abu Dhabi, we believe the most effective way to prepare the next generation of AI innovators is by immersing them in real industry challenges where they learn by building solutions with tangible impact. Our collaboration with 7X exemplifies the power of connecting education with industry, enabling students to apply their technical expertise, creativity, and problem-solving skills to challenges that matter. The Next Mile Hackathon reflects our commitment to developing future-ready talent equipped to lead the UAE's digital transformation and contribute to the advancement of strategic sectors through innovation and artificial intelligence.''

Projects were evaluated by a judging panel against a set of criteria, including the feasibility of the idea, its applicability, the expected impact on operational efficiency, and the quality of execution. The Hackathon concluded with the recognition of the winning teams, with ‘Nova Dreamers’ securing first place for its project in the Predictive Logistics Network Optimisation track, followed by ‘CatDoesDelivery’, which placed second for its project in the Intelligent Capacity Planning track, while ‘HUBris’ claimed third place for its project in the Predictive Logistics Network Optimisation track. The winning teams received cash prizes of AED15,000, AED10,000, and AED5,000 for first, second, and third place, respectively.

Through the ‘Build with 7X’ initiative, 7X will assess opportunities to develop innovative ideas and projects from competitions such as the ‘Next Mile Hackathon’ while exploring the possibilities of its practical application within the Group’s companies. This contributes to accelerating the adoption of AI solutions and supporting the advancement of the trade, transport and logistics sectors.