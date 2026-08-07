SHARJAH, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Invest Bank (INB) today announced a 61 % year-on-year increase in Profit Before Tax to AED80.5 million.

According to its financial results for the half-year ended 30th June, 2026, the Bank continued to strengthen its performance momentum, recording second-quarter Profit Before Tax of AED58 million, up 159 % from the first quarter.

The Bank continued to strengthen its financial position during the same period, with total assets reaching AED16.1 billion, up 27 % year-on-year and 14 % year-to-date, marching towards the highest-ever balance sheet since inception.

Customer deposits grew to AED13.3 billion, up 30 % year-on-year and 17 % year-to-date, while net loans and advances increased to AED8.8 billion, up 49 % year-on-year and 22 % year-to-date.

Net Interest Income increased by 111 % year-on-year to AED164.1 million, while Net Interest Margin improved to 2.2 %, compared with 1.3 % in the corresponding period last year.

Non-interest income rose 40 % year-on-year to AED94.7 million, driven by core business growth and higher balance-sheet volumes, particularly foreign exchange income.

The Bank's growth was broad-based, with continued diversification of its customer base to accelerate its Retail Banking business alongside its established Wholesale Banking franchise.

The Retail loan book crossed the AED1 billion mark for the first time, closing at AED1.1 billion, up 73 % year-to-date, while Retail CASA balances reached 46 5 of retail deposits, compared with 35 % at the end of 2025, reflecting continued customer trust in the Bank's growing digital capabilities.

Core Wholesale Banking loans grew by AED1.2 billion, or 18 % year-to-date, while the deposits book grew by AED1.1 billion, or 13 % year-to-date, underscoring the Bank's diversified growth across segments.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said, "Our first-half results demonstrate that our transformation is delivering. Profit before tax is up 61 % year-on-year. Our balance sheet continues to grow on a scale, and we are doing so while strengthening asset quality and maintaining a prudent capital and liquidity position. This performance, together with our new identity and our first investment-grade rating from Fitch, reflects the confidence our shareholders, regulators and customers place in INB today."