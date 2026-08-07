DUBAI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that its in-house Hydro Insight system, powered by the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and data science technologies for managing and operating water networks, analyses data from more than 1.1 million smart water metres in real time every 15 minutes, enhancing the efficiency of water network management and operations while supporting proactive, data-driven decision-making.

Hydro Insight system reduced data processing time by 87.5 percent. The system was launched in mid-2024, joining a number of other advanced initiatives and technologies introduced over previous years as part of DEWA's cumulative efforts to enhance operational efficiency and support the reduction of water network losses.

Hydro Insight has also been awarded a 7-Star rating in the Global Best Practice Competition, becoming the first system of its kind in water utilities worldwide to achieve this distinction.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “In line with our efforts to deploy the latest digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency and reliability, we continue to develop innovative solutions that support the sustainability of power and water infrastructure.”

He added, “Various advanced technologies and systems of the Authority have successfully reduced water loss in transmission and distribution networks from 42.5 percent in 1989 to 4.4 percent last year. Hydro Insight demonstrates DEWA’s ability to leverage AI to transform data into practical tools that support decision-making, improve response times and enhance service quality, thereby strengthening the readiness of water networks in line with the highest international standards. The system has contributed to the transition from traditional fault management to proactive management of operational indicators through intelligent data analysis integrated with technical workflows. This enhances asset management efficiency, improves network reliability and supports the continuity of water services.”

Al Tayer noted that Hydro Insight’s seven-star rating underscores DEWA’s leadership in smart water network management. It also reflects the strength of DEWA’s research and development frameworks, as well as its ability to harness data and advanced technologies to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure, supporting Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart and sustainable services.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at DEWA, said, “DEWA has successfully established and operates an advanced smart water metre system through its national expertise and capabilities, leveraging the latest digital technologies to enhance network management efficiency. Hydro Insight enables the monitoring of 1.1 million smart water metres and automates the detection of various types of faults. Additionally, the system has reduced metre anomaly detection time from 30 days to just one hour, accelerating diagnosis and resolution processes while enhancing operational efficiency.”