SHARJAH, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council has announced the launch of Irthi Museum, the region’s first museum dedicated to contemporary craft, aimed at preserving authentic Emirati craft traditions, reinterpreting them through contemporary perspectives and carrying them forward for future generations.

The launch marks the culmination of Irthi’s 10-year journey of reviving Emirati crafts, empowering artisans and strengthening the presence of traditional crafts within the cultural and creative landscape, further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional centre for contemporary craft.

Irthi Museum will serve as a permanent cultural institution dedicated to preserving, documenting and showcasing the evolution of contemporary craft in the UAE and the wider region. It will also advance research, education, design innovation and collection development, while enhancing public engagement with craft, creating new opportunities for artisans and helping transfer knowledge and expertise to future generations.

Located within Sharjah Creative Quarter alongside a number of specialised cultural and creative institutions, the museum forms part of an environment designed to support the cultural and creative industries. It also builds on Sharjah’s established position in cultural heritage preservation, particularly following its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art.

Reem Bin Karam, Director-General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, said, “The Irthi Museum stands as a living bridge between heritage techniques and contemporary expressions — a promise to keep our rich craft practices intact and carry them forward into the future. It is a celebration of craft not as a preserved relic, but as a vibrant, evolving legacy.”