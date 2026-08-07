DUBAI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have launched Horizon X, a new initiative designed to transform future opportunities into innovative projects that strengthen institutional readiness and accelerate the development of next-generation policing solutions.

Led by the Future Foresight Centre, the initiative supports Dubai Police’s commitment to embedding a culture of innovation and future foresight by enabling general departments and police stations to identify emerging trends, develop forward-looking ideas and convert them into practical projects that support strategic priorities and enhance policing services.

Expert Brigadier Hamdan Al Ghassieh, Director of the Future Foresight Centre, said Horizon X reflects Dubai Police’s vision of making future foresight an integral part of institutional culture by transforming global trends and emerging opportunities into innovative projects that strengthen organisational leadership and future readiness.

He added that the future is shaped by the ideas identified today and transformed into practical solutions that enhance community safety and quality of life.

Brigadier Al Ghassieh explained that the initiative is built around the five pillars of the Dubai Future Readiness Index: institutional agility, change management, future foresight and design, data and technology, and future talent and innovation.

He said these pillars provide an integrated framework for building a more agile, proactive policing model capable of adapting to change and transforming emerging trends into opportunities that reinforce Dubai Police’s leadership and long-term preparedness.

Colonel Omar Khalifa Bal Obaidah, Deputy Director of the Future Foresight Centre, described Horizon X as a platform for generating ideas and converting future opportunities into high-value projects that deliver measurable impact while supporting Dubai Police’s proactive approach to emerging global developments.

He said future foresight enables organisations to anticipate internal and external changes before they occur, allowing them to transform challenges into opportunities and develop innovative projects that strengthen resilience and long-term readiness.

The initiative includes a series of workshops involving all Dubai Police sectors to encourage collaboration and identify future opportunities.

Colonel Bal Obaidah explained that the success of Horizon X will not be measured by the number of ideas generated, but by their ability to evolve into practical, future-focused projects with measurable institutional impact.

He added that each proposal will be assessed through a structured evaluation framework based on innovation, feasibility, alignment with Dubai Police’s strategic priorities and its expected contribution to advancing policing, ensuring that the strongest ideas are transformed into projects that help build a more resilient, sustainable and future-ready organisation.