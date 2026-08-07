ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of the Russian Federation His Excellency Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone call bilateral cooperation under the two countries' strategic partnership and their shared commitment to further strengthening ties in support of mutual interests.

The two leaders also addressed a number of regional and international issues of joint interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to advance security, stability, and peace for the benefit of all countries and peoples of the region.