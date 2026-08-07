DUBAI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority, attended the graduation ceremony of the fourth cohort of the "Sawaed Al Aman" (Arms of Safety) programme — one of the key initiatives under the "Safety Ambassadors" Council.

The programme aims to develop a generation of knowledgeable and capable school students equipped with security awareness and community skills, and to embed a culture of responsibility and community partnership, in line with Dubai Police's vision of investing in people, empowering generations, and preparing the leaders of tomorrow.

A number of parents and strategic partners also attended, along with 36 male and female graduates of the programme.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri congratulated the graduates and the programme team on the successful completion of a new cohort. He stressed that the knowledge, skills, and experience the students gained throughout their training journey will make them ambassadors of awareness in their schools and communities, capable of passing on a culture of security and positivity to their peers, thereby supporting the community security system and reinforcing the values of citizenship and responsibility.

Brigadier Faisal Al Khumairi, Acting Director of the General Department of Human Rights, affirmed that the "Sawaed Al Aman" programme is implemented in line with the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, which prioritise student empowerment and capacity building. “This is achieved by involving students in awareness and training programmes that develop their character, enhance their awareness, and instil in them the values of belonging, volunteerism, and community responsibility,” he continued.

Brig. Al Khumairi explained that the programme reflects Dubai Police's vision of investing in people and preparing a generation capable of contributing to a safer and more stable society, in partnership with educational institutions, foremost among them the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Hemaya Schools. “This is driven by a firm belief in the importance of empowering youth and preparing them for the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Major Rashid Nasser bin Yousuf Al Ali, Head of the Safety Ambassadors Council, stated that the graduation of a new cohort represents the fruit of joint efforts aimed at preparing students who possess the awareness, knowledge, and ability to perform impactful community roles. He noted that "Sawaed Al Aman" has become a leading platform for refining students' skills and enhancing their positive participation in spreading awareness and prevention within their schools and surrounding communities.

The event also included musical and artistic performances, as well as segments titled "Graduate Experiences" and "My Story with Sawaed Al Aman", during which a number of students shared the positive impact the programme has had on their character and their journey.