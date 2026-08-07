ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ismail Koray Karatayli, a Turkish Jiu-Jitsu athlete, said that representing his country means a lot to him. “My family and my coach have supported me a lot, and I want to make them proud.”

He made the remarks during his participation in the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The long journeys and hours of training have paid off. Karatayli earned a place in the Türkiye National Team and represented his country at the championship, competing in the Adults Ju-Jitsu Fighting Male Under-77kg division.

For 21-year-old Ismail Koray Karatayli, training was not the only challenge. Getting to the gym was a challenge in itself.

Karatayli lives in Tarsus, Türkiye, but trains in Adana under coach Oktay Cucer, travelling around 50 kilometres two or three times a week. In the build-up to major championships, he sometimes stays at the gym so he can focus fully on his preparations.

The regular journey between Tarsus and Adana is not easy, but Karatayli says his close relationship with Cucer and the support and guidance he has received from his coach have played an important role in his development.

“The journey is difficult, but my relationship with my coach gives me the motivation to keep going,” he said. “I have learned a lot from him, and he has played a big part in my development.”

Karatayli did not reach the podium in Abu Dhabi this time, but testing himself against some of the top international athletes gave him valuable experience and even more motivation to return stronger.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t win a medal this time, but it was a great experience to compete against strong athletes and meet competitors from different countries around the world,” he said.

Abu Dhabi is already familiar territory for Karatayli. This was his third visit to the UAE capital, where he once again enjoyed the opportunity to compete on the international stage.

“I am very happy to be here. This is my third time in Abu Dhabi, and everyone has made us feel very welcome,” he said.

Karatayli leaves Abu Dhabi with renewed determination to keep training and improving. The difficult journey he has taken so far has only made his goal clearer: to return to the world stage and earn a place on the podium.