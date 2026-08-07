ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs recorded a 12 % increase in customs transactions conducted through digital platforms during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. Customs clearance transactions accounted for 32 % of the total, representing an increase of 3.9 %.

Pre-arrival clearance transactions reached 89 %, an increase of 7 % compared with the first half of 2025. Proactive transactions increased by 13.3 %, while the number of transactions completed through direct integration rose by 23.5%.

Abu Dhabi Customs achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 95.6 % for its services provided through TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform. It also recorded 95.7 % in the Customer Effort Index and 96 % in the Service Quality Index, representing an increase of 3.3 %.

These results demonstrate the efficiency of Abu Dhabi’s customs infrastructure and its role in supporting supply chains and facilitating the smooth flow of trade through smart, integrated customs services. They also reflect Abu Dhabi Customs’ contribution to strengthening the business environment and enhancing the readiness of the customs sector, in line with the leadership’s directives and Abu Dhabi’s vision for a more competitive and sustainable economy.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector, said that Abu Dhabi Customs places customers and the business community at the centre of its priorities by providing smart and integrated customs services aligned with international best practices.

He explained that these services are designed to simplify procedures, provide proactive digital services, and improve the speed and efficiency of transaction processing.

He also reaffirmed Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to developing innovative solutions that empower the business community, facilitate trade flows and support supply chains, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s business environment and reinforcing its position as a leading destination for investment and trade.