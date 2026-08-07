ABU DHABI 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Agility Global PLC today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026. Revenue increased by 26% year-on-year to $1.5 billion, and EBIT increased by 25%, to $121 million.

As of June 30, 2026, Agility’s investment segment had a carrying value of approximately $5.7 billion, with total assets of $13.4 billion, the company said in a statement today.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue increased by 25% to $3 billion, and EBIT increased by 19%, to $225 million.

Agility Chairman Tarek Sultan said: "Agility delivered a strong first half of 2026, continuing to build on the momentum generated last year despite an increasingly uncertain global operating environment. While geopolitical developments created some disruption across certain markets, the overall impact on the Group remained contained, reflecting the resilience and diversification of our portfolio.Our operating businesses continued to execute well despite the macroeconomic environment, while our strategic investment portfolio remained resilient and preserved its value during the period. Together, these developments reinforce the strength of Agility’s business model."

He added that Menzies continued to perform strongly, with 78% of its revenue generated across key markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. "Tristar completed an $800 million syndicated financing, strengthening its financial flexibility, with broad participation from regional and international lenders reflecting confidence in its strategy, operational excellence and long-term prospects. ALP also gained strong momentum, as newly completed assets generate income, while its Saudi land bank, including land held through joint ventures, doubled during 2026.

Agility's shares also gained momentum during the first half of 2026, supported by improved trading liquidity and stronger share-price performance. This progress reflects broader market recognition of Agility's strategy, the quality of its diversified portfolio and its long-term growth potential. As awareness of the Company continues to broaden among regional and international investors, we remain focused on enhancing shareholder value through disciplined execution, transparent communication and sustainable financial performance."

Menzies Aviation delivered a strong second quarter, with revenue increasing 31% year-on-year to $908 million. Growth was driven by the contribution from G2, continued contract wins, yield improvements and resilient operational performance despite geopolitical disruption in parts of the Middle East.

Ground handling and cargo activity remained healthy during the quarter, with aircraft turns and cargo tonnage both increasing year-on-year. Menzies serviced more than 1.2 million aircraft turns and handled approximately 620 thousand tonnes of cargo, with aircraft turns increasing by around 8% and cargo volumes increasing by approximately 7% versus the prior year.

EBIT increased by 5% year-on-year, driven by stronger underlying operational performance and the contribution from the G2 acquisition. This growth was delivered despite the impact of the Kuwait operations closure and a challenging industry environment shaped by flight disruptions and higher fuel costs. Menzies continued to achieve strong revenue growth while demonstrating operational resilience.