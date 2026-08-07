ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC has affirmed that it remains firmly focused on meeting customer requirements despite an "exceptionally challenging environment".

"We continue to be significantly impacted by unprovoked attacks on our people and our assets. Since the beginning of the conflict, 15 of our vessels have been attacked by missiles and drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including three vessels this week alone. Tragically, these attacks have resulted in one fatality and 20 injuries to crew members," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"In close coordination with the relevant authorities, ADNOC is taking all necessary measures to protect our people, assets and operations, and meet our customer requirements as much as possible. Freedom of navigation and the safe, uninterrupted passage of commercial shipping through international waterways must be respected and protected without threat, harassment or attack," it added.