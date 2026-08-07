CAIRO, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has condemned the terrorist explosion on a passenger bus in the Damascus countryside (Reef Dimashq), killing and wounding a number of people.

Al Yamahi expressed his condolences to Syria's leadership, government, parliament and people, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament's solidarity with Syria, reiterating its rejection of all forms of terrorism that target the security and stability of Arab countries.

He called for concerted Arab, regional and international efforts to combat terrorism and eliminate its sources.