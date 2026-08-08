BRUSSELS, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- EU imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose by 14% in June compared with the same month a year earlier, despite the bloc’s commitments to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies by 2027.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) reported that Russian revenues from these sales amounted to approximately €60 million per day, with France ranking as the largest buyer.

The French port of Montoir received quantities more than four times higher than its imports in May, while data from the Bruegel research center in Brussels showed that Russian gas accounted for 13.4% of total European gas imports in the second quarter of the year.

These figures come as Brussels seeks to halt Russian LNG imports by early 2027 and end imports of Russian pipeline gas by October of this year.

As part of its efforts to implement the phase-out plan, the European Union has tightened the conditions for importing gas from Türkiye, requiring it to prove that the gas is not of Russian origin. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar noted growing European interest in his country’s gas, particularly from the Sakarya gas field. However, Ankara’s reliance on Russian gas pipelines makes it difficult to determine the origin of mixed supplies.

As part of efforts to diversify its sources, Germany turned to Azerbaijani gas, which reached the country for the first time via pipelines, according to an announcement by SOCAR, state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

These European moves come amid tensions in global gas markets and disruptions to LNG supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, increasing pressure on the continent to secure alternative and reliable energy sources.