BRUSSELS, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union strongly condemned the latest wave of Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and Government areas in Yemen including strikes in the Najran region and in Marib city against civilian infrastructure, which have resulted in casualties.

''We express our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the Government of Yemen and convey our condolences to the families of the victims. The targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable and must cease immediately, according to a statement by spokesperson of the European External Action Service on the latest Houthi attacks.

''These attacks constitute a dangerous escalation, further undermine regional stability and risk jeopardising ongoing efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict. We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all attacks inside and outside Yemen,'' the statement said.

The European Union remains firmly committed to supporting the people of Yemen and to working with the United Nations, regional partners and the international community to promote de-escalation, regional stability and a comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable peace.