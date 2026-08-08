BRUSSELS, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In May 2026, compared with April 2026, seasonally adjusted services production increased by 0.8% in both the euro area and the EU, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In April 2026, services production grew by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU.

In May 2026, compared with May 2025, services production increased by 2.4% in both the euro area and the EU.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Greece (+4.5%), Latvia (+3.8%) and Poland (+3.0%).

The largest decreases were observed in Hungary (-3.6%), Portugal (-2.8%) and Denmark (-1.3%).

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+8.1%), Latvia (+7.9%) and Poland (+7.3%).

Decreases were observed in Denmark (-14.0%), Hungary (-3.6%) and Romania (-1.4%).